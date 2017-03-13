Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain
UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning Chaplain Matthew Christensen, the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment chaplain, was awarded the Soldier's Medal for preventing one soldier's suicide and saving the life of a second soldier. It is the Army's highest non-combat award.
