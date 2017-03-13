Smile! If you go to a Columbus park y...

Smile! If you go to a Columbus park you are likely on surveillance cameras

17 hrs ago

You better fix your hair and smile the next time you go into a Columbus city park or recreation center. The city is completing a $233,000 project to put surveillance cameras in 15 city parks, said Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder.

Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Columbus, GA

