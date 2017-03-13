Smile! If you go to a Columbus park you are likely on surveillance cameras
You better fix your hair and smile the next time you go into a Columbus city park or recreation center. The city is completing a $233,000 project to put surveillance cameras in 15 city parks, said Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder.
