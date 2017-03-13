Shrimp Basket opens its doors to seafood lovers in Columbus
Shrimp Basket, the highly anticipated seafood restaurant based in Gulf Shores, Ala., has finally opened its doors to hungry Columbus-area residents. The eatery, located at 6073 Veterans Parkway, had been shooting to make its local debut in February, but construction and hiring pushed the process into March.
