Sheriffa s audit revealing, perplexing

16 hrs ago

A substantial percentage of Muscogee County voters believed, and probably still believe, that then-Sheriff John Darr was good at his job, despite his department regularly wrapping up fiscal years with seven-digit deficits. Despite those cost overruns, plus a long-running lawsuit against the city for more money, Darr's margin of defeat to his successor, Sheriff Donna Tompkins, was only a little more than 400 votes out of more than 12,000 cast in a runoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

