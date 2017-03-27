Sheriff Jolley added to lawsuit over ...

Sheriff Jolley added to lawsuit over Columbus teena s death in custody

Attorneys for the family of a Columbus teen killed in 2015 as four Harris County deputies arrested him after a police chase have added Sheriff Mike Jolley to their lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by the parents of slain teen Nicholas Tanner Dyksma initially named as defendants Sgt.

