Sexual assault charges filed against contracted doctor
COLUMBUS, GA A former contracted doctor at Columbus' St. Francis Hospital is in the Muscogee county jail tonight facing sexual assault charges. St. Francis released the following statement saying: "St.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|811
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,371
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,499
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|837
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,440
|CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony
|15 hr
|General Zod
|2
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo Jr
|110
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC