Seth Harp gets election board seat vacated by man accused of shooting wife

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Retired Columbus attorney Seth Harp was approved by the Georgia Senate on Tuesday to serve on the State Elections Board. Harp, a former Republican state senator who left his seat after the 2010 session, was selected to fill the term of Atlanta attorney Claude "Tex" McLver , who is facing criminal charges after fatally shooting his wife last September.

