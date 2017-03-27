Seth Harp gets election board seat vacated by man accused of shooting wife
Retired Columbus attorney Seth Harp was approved by the Georgia Senate on Tuesday to serve on the State Elections Board. Harp, a former Republican state senator who left his seat after the 2010 session, was selected to fill the term of Atlanta attorney Claude "Tex" McLver , who is facing criminal charges after fatally shooting his wife last September.
