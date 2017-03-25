Salt Life ready to fish in downtown C...

Salt Life ready to fish in downtown Columbus retail waters

12 hrs ago

UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning Salt Life will be the fourth retail store opened by the Columbus-based company, which already has locations in Huntington Beach, Calif., San Clemente, Calif., and Jacksonville Beach, Fla. The sign on the door of the store in the 1100 block of Broadway signals that Salt Life will be coming soon.

