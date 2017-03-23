RiverCentera s Drumline Live features...

RiverCentera s Drumline Live features performer from Columbus

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

For the first time since he has been performing with "Drumline Live" Isaiah "Ike" Ellis is going to be nervous. The talented 26-year-old drummer makes his home in Columbus, just a couple of blocks away from the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts where the musical will be presented Friday night.

