Proponents of chain-free ordinance make an emotional plea for dogs
Images of chained dogs appearing malnourished, mutilated, and mistreated tugged at the heartstrings of city officials and citizens Tuesday at a Columbus Council meeting. About 35 people packed the council chamber for the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would limit the hours dogs could be tied up within city limits.
