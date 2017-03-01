Proponents of chain-free ordinance ma...

Proponents of chain-free ordinance make an emotional plea for dogs

Images of chained dogs appearing malnourished, mutilated, and mistreated tugged at the heartstrings of city officials and citizens Tuesday at a Columbus Council meeting. About 35 people packed the council chamber for the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would limit the hours dogs could be tied up within city limits.

