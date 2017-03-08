Practical joke backfires, but video results in $2,000 from appearance on AFV

The practical joke a Columbus area family played on their 4-year-old son backfired but led to winning $2,000 on a national TV show. Meredith and Justin Frye of Waverly, Ala., and their three children -- South, Wheeler and Townes, ages 2-5 -- appeared in the March 5 episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos" on ABC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.