Practical joke backfires, but video results in $2,000 from appearance on AFV
The practical joke a Columbus area family played on their 4-year-old son backfired but led to winning $2,000 on a national TV show. Meredith and Justin Frye of Waverly, Ala., and their three children -- South, Wheeler and Townes, ages 2-5 -- appeared in the March 5 episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos" on ABC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|4,201
|a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to C...
|1 hr
|General Zod
|4
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|1 hr
|General Zod
|44
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|General Zod
|607
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Larry Linseed
|1,186
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|2 hr
|Larry Linseed
|46
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Larry Linseed
|642
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC