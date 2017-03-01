Police: Woman charged with beating 10-year-old at Wal-Mart on Victory Drive
A woman was charged with child cruelty after allegedly beating a 10-year-old girl on her face and body at the Wal-Mart on Victory Drive, according to Columbus police reports released early Wednesday. Letrice Blair, 45, faces one count of child cruelty charge related to the Feb. 13 incident that authorities said led to non-life-threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|28 min
|Kelly
|4,118
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|36 min
|Kelly
|528
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|37 min
|Kelly
|21
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,118
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|585
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|1 hr
|Fox
|16
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|1 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|267
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC