Police: Woman charged with beating 10-year-old at Wal-Mart on Victory Drive

A woman was charged with child cruelty after allegedly beating a 10-year-old girl on her face and body at the Wal-Mart on Victory Drive, according to Columbus police reports released early Wednesday. Letrice Blair, 45, faces one count of child cruelty charge related to the Feb. 13 incident that authorities said led to non-life-threatening injuries.

