Police: Man covered 16-year-old girla s mouth during rape at Lakebottom Park

A Columbus man alledgely pulled a 16-year-old into the men's bathroom at Lakebottom Park and raped her in the stall , according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Domingo Puckett , 19, pleaded not guilty to rape.

