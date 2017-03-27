Police: Man covered 16-year-old girla s mouth during rape at Lakebottom Park
A Columbus man alledgely pulled a 16-year-old into the men's bathroom at Lakebottom Park and raped her in the stall , according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Domingo Puckett , 19, pleaded not guilty to rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|47 min
|Will Dockery
|4,624
|Word Association (May '15)
|54 min
|Will Dockery
|883
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|56 min
|Will Dockery
|1,438
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|1 hr
|Lars
|33
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Kelly
|909
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Jake
|3,453
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Kelly
|103
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC