Police hope DNA imaging will solve brutal cold-case murder of grandmother, 64

Columbus investigators are trying a new tool, DNA phenotyping, which uses DNA evidence from crime scenes to create a computer-generated "snapshot" image of the person from whom the genetic material came. Now police have renderings of what Iris Harless' killer - described in 2003 as in his 20s or early 30s - would look like today, 14 years later, in his late 30s or 40s.

