Police hope DNA imaging will solve br...

Police hope DNA imaging will solve brutal cold-case murder of grandmother, 64

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Columbus investigators are trying a new tool, DNA phenotyping, which uses DNA evidence from crime scenes to create a computer-generated "snapshot" image of the person from whom the genetic material came. Now police have renderings of what Iris Harless' killer - described in 2003 as in his 20s or early 30s - would look like today, 14 years later, in his late 30s or 40s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 9 min General Zod 723
Word Association (May '15) 10 min General Zod 742
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 11 min General Zod 4,292
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 16 min General Zod 1,288
Civil Rights Crusader Wins Legal Case Against N... 7 hr evans exposed 1
ALS Marathon to be registered into the Guinness... 7 hr ALS News 1
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 15 hr Victor Hugo Fan 18
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC