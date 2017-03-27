Police: Homicide suspect used EBT car...

Police: Homicide suspect used EBT card at 5 Corner Lotto day of shooting

6 hrs ago

One of the five murder suspects in the 5 Corner Lotto shooting used his alleged accomplice's EBT card at the store hours before the homicide, according to court testimony Monday. Kimberly Huffman, 30, and Courtney Williams, 26, pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder's Court.

