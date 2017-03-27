Police confirm multiple reports of se...

Police confirm multiple reports of sexually explicit images showing MCSD students

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Columbus police confirm two reports have led to an investigation into sexually explicit pictures of students in Muscogee County being sent and posted on social media. Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, who leads the department's Sex Crimes Unit, tells News Leader 9 one report came in from a principal at a Muscogee County school, alleging a child saw a sibling online, naked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,447
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Will Dockery 888
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 13 hr Bob Perryman 4,629
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 19 hr General Zod 910
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Thu Lars 33
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) Thu Jake 3,452
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) Wed Kelly 103
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC