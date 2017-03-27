Police confirm multiple reports of sexually explicit images showing MCSD students
Columbus police confirm two reports have led to an investigation into sexually explicit pictures of students in Muscogee County being sent and posted on social media. Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, who leads the department's Sex Crimes Unit, tells News Leader 9 one report came in from a principal at a Muscogee County school, alleging a child saw a sibling online, naked.
