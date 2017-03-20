Pocket park planned for Broadway median in downtown Columbus
The Uptown Facade Board on Monday approved plans for a new pocket park in the 1200 block of Broadway across from the Kilwin's chocolate shop on the east side and the proposed new AC Hotel on the west side. Uptown Columbus Inc., a downtown redevelopment organization, is working to develop the park with private donors.
