Please Share: CPD searching for missing teen last seen on Bell St.

CPD searching for missing teen last seen on Bell St.

COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police are seeking help to find a missing teen who was las seen on Bell Street on Monday, March 20. She was last seen wearing black and white pajama pants and a white tank top shirt. Mariah is described as weighing 105 pounds, 5'5," with brown eyes and black hair.

