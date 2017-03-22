Please Share: CPD searching for missing teen last seen on Bell St.
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police are seeking help to find a missing teen who was las seen on Bell Street on Monday, March 20. She was last seen wearing black and white pajama pants and a white tank top shirt. Mariah is described as weighing 105 pounds, 5'5," with brown eyes and black hair.
