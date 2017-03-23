Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks abo...

Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

When Springer Opera House artistic director Paul Pierce asked local playwright Natalia Naman Temesgen to adapt the Eugene Bullard story for the stage she embraced it, and based it on the biography by Columbus historian Craig Lloyd. Natalia discusses her experience writing about the Columbus native who expatriated to France and in World War I became the first African-American fighter pilot.

