Pita Mediterranean Street Food restau...

Pita Mediterranean Street Food restaurant nears its Columbus debut

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A restaurant serving Mediterranean-style food that includes variety of gyros, falafel, pita bread, wraps, kabobs, hummus and salads is about three weeks from opening in Columbus. Pita Mediterranean Street Food is preparing for its debut at 6600 Whittlesey Blvd., in the Columbus Park Crossing area, by March 24 or 25, the Peachtree City, Ga.-based chain's founder, Nour Rabai, said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 587
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 4,121
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Will Dockery 531
Favorite things to do in Columbus 1 hr Will Dockery 20
Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum... 1 hr Will Dockery 24
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,120
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 4 hr Joe Shatzberg 267
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Muscogee County was issued at March 02 at 12:53PM EST

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC