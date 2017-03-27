Pedaling for Kids presents locator br...

Pedaling for Kids presents locator bracelets to students with autism

COLUMBUS, GA One local non-profit works to give parents piece of mind, presenting locator bracelets to nine middle school students with autism in case they were to wonder off. Each bracelet has a unique frequency.

