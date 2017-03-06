Opelika woman loses lawsuit after Columbus hospital mislabels stillborn baby
COLUMBUS, GA An Opelika woman who sued Midtown Medical Center for emotional distress after mislabeling the remains of her stillborn child lost her lawsuit by the Georgia Supreme Court. On Feb. 8, 2011, Coon, who was 37-weeks pregnant, went for a routine prenatal examination in Columbus and there she learned that her baby did not have a heartbeat.
