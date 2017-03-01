Officials identify woman killed Saturday in traffic accident on MLK Blvd, Murray St
The Muscogee County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed after being hit by two cars on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Murray Street on Saturday night. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms that 35-year-old Kasandra Michelle Hollinhead of Columbus was pronounced dead at about 10:44 p.m. at the scene.
