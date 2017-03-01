Officials identify woman killed Satur...

Officials identify woman killed Saturday in traffic accident on MLK Blvd, Murray St

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The Muscogee County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed after being hit by two cars on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Murray Street on Saturday night. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms that 35-year-old Kasandra Michelle Hollinhead of Columbus was pronounced dead at about 10:44 p.m. at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to C... 20 min Will Dockery 2
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 623
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Will Dockery 594
Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 9
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,160
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 4,187
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 2 hr Will Dockery 94
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC