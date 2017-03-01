Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.
Tabitha Ginther, an English language arts teacher for grades 10-11 at Northside High School,was named as one of three finalists for the Muscogee County School District's 2017 Teacher of the Year award.A convoy of Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation members made surprise visits to three Columbus public schools Friday to announce the finalists.
