Northside High School teacher named a...

Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Tabitha Ginther, an English language arts teacher for grades 10-11 at Northside High School,was named as one of three finalists for the Muscogee County School District's 2017 Teacher of the Year award.A convoy of Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation members made surprise visits to three Columbus public schools Friday to announce the finalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Joe 548
News "The most fatal thing a man can do is try to st... 7 hr Will Dockery 1
News New Yorker magazine writer speaks at Carson McC... 7 hr Will Dockery 1
Word Association (May '15) 9 hr Will Dockery 607
Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum... 9 hr Will Dockery 34
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 9 hr Will Dockery 1,142
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 20 hr Will Dockery 3,403
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 20 hr Will Dockery 4,147
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC