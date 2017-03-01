New Yorker magazine writer speaks at Carson McCullers Centennial celebration

COLUMBUS, GA Famed writer for the New Yorker magazine Hilton Als made his way to the Chattahoochee Valley for the Centennial celebration of Carson McCullers. Mr. Als' presentation is part of the month-long series of events celebrating Columbus native McCullers, whose 100th birthday was February 19. The programs have been jointly presented by the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries and the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians at Columbus State University.

