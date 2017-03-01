New Yorker magazine writer speaks at Carson McCullers Centennial celebration
COLUMBUS, GA Famed writer for the New Yorker magazine Hilton Als made his way to the Chattahoochee Valley for the Centennial celebration of Carson McCullers. Mr. Als' presentation is part of the month-long series of events celebrating Columbus native McCullers, whose 100th birthday was February 19. The programs have been jointly presented by the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries and the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians at Columbus State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|9 min
|Will Dockery
|607
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|13 min
|Will Dockery
|547
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|25 min
|Will Dockery
|34
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|30 min
|Will Dockery
|1,142
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|11 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,403
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,147
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|11 hr
|Will Dockery
|41
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC