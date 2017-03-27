Murder suspect in Wilson Homes shooti...

Murder suspect in Wilson Homes shooting turns himself in, police say

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The 28-year-old man wanted for murder in the March 24 shooting at Wilson Homes turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, Columbus police confirmed. Adrian Karl Pollard , was arrested on a murder warrant stemming from 25-year-old Michael McGhee's death.

