Murder suspect in Wilson Homes shooting turns himself in, police say
The 28-year-old man wanted for murder in the March 24 shooting at Wilson Homes turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, Columbus police confirmed. Adrian Karl Pollard , was arrested on a murder warrant stemming from 25-year-old Michael McGhee's death.
