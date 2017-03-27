Most Wanted: Columbus cab driver murder

Most Wanted: Columbus cab driver murder

COLUMBUS, GA An alleged accomplice in a Columbus cab driver's murder is still on the Valley's most wanted list. The Columbus Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Devin Durden in connection with the murder of Dewayne Chronister on October 17th.

