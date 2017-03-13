Military families swap old sneakers for new sneakers

United Military Care teamed with Mizuno sports equipment to bring athletic shoes, apparel and equipment to soldiers and their families at the Columbus Baptist Mission UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning PTAP owner Jason Gamache talks about his love for the "village" feel of downtown Columbus, and his dream for renovating the old YMCA building SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, has opened as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church.

