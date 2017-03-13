Midtown Medical Center to host 'Arrival Day' for expectant families
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus Regional Health is opening its doors to expectant parents and families for Arrival Day at Midtown Medical Center. Parents will be able to hear advice from baby experts, tour the labor and delivery units and be able to enter for an opportunity to win door prizes.
