Midtown Medical Center holds donate life flag ceremony
COLUMBUS, GA Midtown Medical Center and LifeLink of Georgia honor patients who choose to provide the gift of life. "I love getting up every day and feeling healthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|4,630
|Word Association (May '15)
|8 hr
|Bob Perryman
|887
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|8 hr
|Bob Perryman
|1,445
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|15 hr
|General Zod
|910
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Thu
|Lars
|33
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|Thu
|Jake
|3,452
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Kelly
|103
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC