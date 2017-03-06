Man with blood on his clothes at Walmart charged in knife attack on roommate
A bloodied man who showed up at Walmart and claimed he needed to die was taken into custody at the Airport Thruway business, Columbus police said. Gabriel Dunn, 23, of Columbus was taken into custody at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday and held in the Muscogee County Jail.
