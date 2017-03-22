Man recovering after being shot at Fo...

Man recovering after being shot at Foxy Lady Lounge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot at the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. in Columbus. The victim was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning after being hit in the head with a beer bottle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 1 hr General Zod 3,442
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr General Zod 4,503
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr General Zod 817
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr General Zod 840
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr General Zod 1,377
News CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony 19 hr General Zod 2
Josh Green on Columbus Music 22 hr Victor Hugo Jr 110
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC