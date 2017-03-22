Man recovering after being shot at Foxy Lady Lounge
One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot at the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. in Columbus. The victim was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning after being hit in the head with a beer bottle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|3,442
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|4,503
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|817
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|General Zod
|840
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|1,377
|CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony
|19 hr
|General Zod
|2
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|22 hr
|Victor Hugo Jr
|110
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC