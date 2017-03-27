Man pleads to manslaughter in fatal s...

Man pleads to manslaughter in fatal shooting at downtown parking deck

The man who last month claimed he was defending his cousins when he fatally shot Arthur Holt Jr. in downtown Columbus three days before Christmas 2013 has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Marquis Tirese Shaw, 24, made that plea Monday before Muscogee Superior Court Judge William Rumer, who set Shaw's sentencing for 2 p.m. May 9. Shaw's initial charges were murder and aggravated assault.

