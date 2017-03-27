Man pleads not guilty for selling drugs near Columbus elementary school
A Columbus man is in the Muscogee County Jail on multiple drug charges as an ongoing sting operation led to his arrest. An ongoing investigation by the metro narcotics task force led police to a church parking lot on 17th Avenue where an officer took Baggett into custody for attempting to sell heroin.
