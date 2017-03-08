Man arrested for shooting, woman for obstruction
A 40-year-old Columbus man was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm near a public street and obstruction of justice. A 50-year-old woman who was in the same Eagles Trace apartment at the time was also arrested and charged with obstruction, according to police reports.
