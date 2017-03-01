Man arrested after firing three shots...

Man arrested after firing three shots into table

A Columbus man was taken into custody Wednesday after shots were fired outside his home on 44th Street, police said. John Rowe, 28, was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits about 11 a.m. and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

