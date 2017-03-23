Man accused of killing PTSD service d...

Man accused of killing PTSD service dog Whiz gets bond

Authorities believe they have solved the mystery of Whiz, a $4,500 service dog that has been missing since September. A Muscogee County grand jury on Jan. 31 indicted Jimmy Lee Gonzales, 39, on one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of tampering with evidence.

