Man accused of beating girlfriend ordered held on $15,000 bond

A Columbus man accused of beating his girlfriend and not allowing her to leave the apartment pleaded not guilty to a series of charges Friday in Recorder's Court. Eric Dunn, 28, was taken into custody on Sunday, 10 months after the May 15 incident at Boxwood Place.

