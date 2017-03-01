Looking Back
Judge T. M. Flournoy today ordered two Columbus city policemen, charged with burglary, held for Superior Court trial after a preliminary hearing for the two at Recorder's Court. Patrolmen Willis L. Paul, 25, and Jack H. Wright, 34, were accused of breaking into the Western Auto Store in the Cross Country Plaza shopping center Wednesday night.
