Looking Back
Gov. Lester Maddox today gave full administration backing to a proposed new Georgia blue law which would force several large discount department stores - including two in Columbus - to end Sunday sales. Phenix City Commission voted to study joining the Council of Local Governments which has been proposed by the Columbus-Muscogee County Planning Commission.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|23 min
|Will Dockery
|4,191
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|32 min
|Will Dockery
|42
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|629
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|595
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,168
|a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to C...
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|2
|Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|9
