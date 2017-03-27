Legislature passes bill that makes it easier to get liquor licenses in Columbus
Legislation that will alter the way liquor store licensees are granted in Muscogee County passed the Georgia General Assembly late Friday. House Bill 510 , a law that would make the mandated distance between liquor stores and schools and churches, passed the Senate on a 48-5 vote, with Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, and Sen. Josh McKoon, R-Columbus, voting in favor of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Rob Perryman
|4,585
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|6 hr
|Rob Perryman
|31
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 hr
|Rob Perryman
|863
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 hr
|Rob Perryman
|1,420
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Rob Perryman
|96
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 hr
|Rob Perryman
|868
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|6 hr
|Rob Perryman
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC