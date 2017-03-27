Legislature passes bill that makes it easier to get liquor licenses in Columbus

Legislation that will alter the way liquor store licensees are granted in Muscogee County passed the Georgia General Assembly late Friday. House Bill 510 , a law that would make the mandated distance between liquor stores and schools and churches, passed the Senate on a 48-5 vote, with Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, and Sen. Josh McKoon, R-Columbus, voting in favor of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.