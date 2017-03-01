Lee Stewart crafts custom pieces, ear...

Lee Stewart crafts custom pieces, earns cash with The Rusty Nail

Lee Stewart is owner of The Rusty Nail at 5300 Veterans Parkway in Columbus. He also is a craftsman who custom makes furniture, decor and other items.

