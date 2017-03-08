LaGrange police investigate shooting ...

LaGrange police investigate shooting on Troup Street

14 hrs ago

A suspect in the Tuesday shooting of a man at Troup and Taft streets in LaGrange is claiming self defense, police said. Police said a 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at 3:23 p.m. and transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for treatment.

