Junior League of Columbus to host annual 'Project Prom'

COLUMBUS, GA For the seventh year, the Junior League of Columbus will host Project Prom, an annual event that gives away free prom dresses to local junior and senior high school girls. They will offer new and lightly used prom dresses and accessories at no cost.

