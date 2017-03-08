Junior League giving away prom dresses again
For the seventh year, the Junior League of Columbus will host Project Prom, an annual event that provides prom dresses to local junior and senior high school girls. Project Prom provides the dresses free of charge to girls who could not otherwise afford them, according to a release from the Junior League.
