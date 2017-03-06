Judge rejects bullying claim, gives C...

Judge rejects bullying claim, gives Columbus killer life in prison

Jennifer Curry, defense attorney for Jerry Wayne "Scarface" Merritt, tried to persuade jurors in her closing argument that Merritt was incessantly bullied by the victim Anthony Wayne "Red" Taylor and that Merritt finally decided he had to shoot Taylor to defend himself. These are excerpts from her closing argument.

