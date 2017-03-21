Judge continues hearing for 2 murder suspects in 5 Corner Lotto shooting
Joshua Tucker, 17, pleaded not guilty to murder in the November 2016 shooting death of Vastal Patel, 23, at the 5 Corner Lotto. Tucker was represented by defense attorney Mark Shelnutt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 min
|General Zod
|3,437
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 min
|General Zod
|834
|CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony
|12 min
|General Zod
|2
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|23 min
|General Zod
|4,495
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|1,358
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|799
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo Jr
|117
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC