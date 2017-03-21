Judge: Child-porn suspect to stay jailed lest he act on a temptationsa
A man whose family says he has lingering issues from having been molested as a child will remain jailed as he awaits trial on child pornography charges, a federal judge decided Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land said he decided no conditions set for John Paul McCabe's release would be sufficient to protect the public from McCabe's allegedly admitted urges to touch little girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Phantom Menace
|4,498
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Phantom Menace
|3,439
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Phantom Menace
|836
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|Phantom Menace
|800
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|Phantom Menace
|1,359
|CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony
|6 hr
|General Zod
|2
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|8 hr
|Victor Hugo Jr
|117
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC