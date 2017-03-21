Judge: Child-porn suspect to stay jailed lest he act on a temptationsa

Judge: Child-porn suspect to stay jai...

Judge: Child-porn suspect to stay jailed lest he act on a temptation

A man whose family says he has lingering issues from having been molested as a child will remain jailed as he awaits trial on child pornography charges, a federal judge decided Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land said he decided no conditions set for John Paul McCabe's release would be sufficient to protect the public from McCabe's allegedly admitted urges to touch little girls.

