Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead

Jovonne Williams, 36, faces vehicular homicide and other related charges in the March 4, 2017 hit-and-run death of Kassandra "Kassie" Hollinhead, 35, on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard. Williams is represented by defense attorney William Kendrick.

