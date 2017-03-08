Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead
Jovonne Williams, 36, faces vehicular homicide and other related charges in the March 4, 2017 hit-and-run death of Kassandra "Kassie" Hollinhead, 35, on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard. Williams is represented by defense attorney William Kendrick.
