Jerry Wayne Merritt is sentenced to l...

Jerry Wayne Merritt is sentenced to life without parole

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Jerry Wayne Merritt, who was convicted of murder in the June 2014 shooting death of Anthony Taylor, addressed the court during his sentencing hearing before Superior Court Judge Art Smith sentenced him to life without parole Mentor and community leader Ann Caggins accepted the award from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority with a song and encouraged the audience of 1,200 at the Rosa Parks Women of Courage breakfast to "bloom where you're planted," and to use courage to "take a seat at the front row of your own life." Teresa Tomlinson, Columbus' first female mayor, accepted the award from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority with gratitude for the "mighty women" who inspire her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Favorite things to do in Columbus 1 hr Slick Johnson 43
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr Spring Creek 637
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr Spring Creek 1,178
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Will Dockery 603
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 7 hr Will Dockery 4,194
Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15) 21 hr General Zod 11
News a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to C... 21 hr General Zod 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC