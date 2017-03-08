Jerry Wayne Merritt is sentenced to life without parole
Jerry Wayne Merritt, who was convicted of murder in the June 2014 shooting death of Anthony Taylor, addressed the court during his sentencing hearing before Superior Court Judge Art Smith sentenced him to life without parole Mentor and community leader Ann Caggins accepted the award from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority with a song and encouraged the audience of 1,200 at the Rosa Parks Women of Courage breakfast to "bloom where you're planted," and to use courage to "take a seat at the front row of your own life." Teresa Tomlinson, Columbus' first female mayor, accepted the award from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority with gratitude for the "mighty women" who inspire her.
